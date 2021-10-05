Chinet Gives Consumers a Reason to Celebrate with Launch of New Brand Identity, "Here's to Us" Campaign Consumers will see updated packaging on-shelf later this year

DE SOTO, Kan., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chinet® brand has launched a new brand identity, along with its "Here's to Us" campaign, focused on celebrating quality time with friends and family. Huhtamaki, the makers of the Chinet® brand, has been a leader in disposable tableware products since 1930, and this is only the sixth time in the brand's history that the identity and brand messaging have been refreshed.

"Over the past 90 years, we've continued to innovate within the disposable tableware category and provide solutions that make hosting and gathering easier," said Brand Manager, Alexis Guetzlaff. "We're excited to bring a new brand identity and campaign to market that captures the essence of who we are," she said.

Through research the brand conducted in 2019, the brand recognized an opportunity to increase brand awareness with consumers age 44 and younger. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic changed all consumers' usage of disposable tableware, which is expected to continue into the future. These findings helped shape not only the creative campaign as a whole, but also the multi-channel media approach.

This brand's new focus is on emphasizing human connection and making hosting easier with the use of disposable tableware. In addition to the new campaign creative, the brand has a refreshed identity with streamlined sub-brands, a newly designed website and updated packaging. Consumers will see redesigned packaging on-shelf later this year.

"While we make disposable tableware, as a brand, we are really focused on the people who use our products," said Guetzlaff. "The gatherings the Chinet® brand is part of—big and small—are about enjoying the time you get to spend together. Our goal is to make the most of those moments and not stress about the cleanup and miss the fun."

The Chinet® brand, a premium disposable tableware brand, was proudly created in the USA in the 1930s. With a long heritage of innovation, the Chinet® brand offers a full range of products designed for the experience. This includes everyday tableware in the Chinet Classic® line, partyware in the Chinet Crystal® line and insulated hot cups in the Chinet Comfort® line. For more information, visit MyChinet.com or stay connected with the brand on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and Twitter.

