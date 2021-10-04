Recognized as a Leader for the fourth consecutive time based on Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision

Talend Named a Leader in 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Data Quality Solutions Recognized as a Leader for the fourth consecutive time based on Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Talend , a global leader in data integration and data integrity, today announced it has once again been recognized by Gartner, Inc. as a Leader in data quality solutions as described in the 2021 Magic Quadrant for Data Quality Solutions[1]. This is the fourth consecutive time that Talend has been positioned in the Leaders quadrant.

Talend (PRNewsfoto/Talend Inc.)

For a complimentary copy of Gartner's complete report, click here .

According to Gartner, Inc., "The discipline of data quality assurance ensures that data is 'fit for purpose' and trusted by users in the context of existing business operations, analytics and emerging digital business scenarios. Data quality has traditionally been mandated to fulfill compliance and governance requirements and to reduce operational risks and costs. Increasingly, data quality also becomes a necessity when amplifying analytics for better insights and for making trusted, data-driven decisions. Data quality is a competitive advantage that data and analytics (D&A) leaders must continuously engage with in order to achieve those goals."

In the report, Gartner notes: "By 2022, 60% of organizations will leverage machine learning-enabled data quality (DQ) technology for suggestions to reduce manual tasks for data quality improvement. Through 2024, 50% of organizations will adopt modern data quality solutions to better support their digital business initiatives."

"Clarity and decisiveness in data-driven decision making requires having healthy data in place, which builds from a solid data quality foundation," said Krishna Tammana, CTO, Talend. "We believe this recognition from Gartner validates our pervasive, strategic end-to-end approach to data quality and the value it brings to customers."

Talend helps businesses accelerate to a modern, healthier data environment. The unified Talend Data Fabric is the only platform that seamlessly combines an extensive range of data integration and governance capabilities designed to manage the health of corporate information. In its most recent release, the platform continues to advance analytics, security, and collaborative governance across the enterprise, supporting greater confidence and the ability to get more value from an organization's data.

[1] Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Data Quality Solutions," Melody Chien, Ankush Jain, September 29, 2021.

GARTNER and MAGIC QUADRANT are registered trademarks and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Talend



Talend, a leader in data integration and data integrity, is changing the way the world makes decisions.

Talend Data Fabric is the only platform that seamlessly combines an extensive range of data integration and governance capabilities to actively manage the health of corporate information. This unified approach is unique and essential to delivering complete, clean, and uncompromised data in real-time to all employees. It has made it possible to create innovations like the Talend Trust Score™, an industry-first assessment that instantly quantifies the reliability of any data set.

Over 6,500 customers across the globe have chosen Talend to run their businesses on healthy data. Talend is recognized as a leader in its field by leading analyst firms and industry media. For more information, please visit www.talend.com and follow us on Twitter: @Talend.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Talend Inc.