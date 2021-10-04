Medicare beneficiaries have until December 7 to make changes to their healthcare coverage

Geisinger Health Plan announces Geisinger Gold Medicare Advantage plans for 2022 Medicare beneficiaries have until December 7 to make changes to their healthcare coverage

DANVILLE, Pa., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Geisinger Health Plan (GHP) announced its Geisinger Gold Medicare Advantage plans for 2022 with benefits designed to make better health easier for its members and premiums starting as low as $0 per month.

Logo

Medicare's annual enrollment period begins Oct. 15 and ends Dec. 7, 2021. During this time, Medicare beneficiaries can make changes to their current coverage for 2022.

Geisinger Gold plans are available in 44 counties in Pennsylvania and include cost-saving features and wellness programs not available with original Medicare, such as prescription drug coverage, fitness, dental, hearing and vision benefits.

"Geisinger Gold members have access to the extra services and programs that make managing their health easier and more affordable," said Kurt Wrobel, Geisinger Health Plan president and executive vice president of insurance operations. "Whether it's by managing high blood pressure and arthritis pain, getting preventive cancer screenings, saving thousands of dollars a year on insulin or getting your prescriptions delivered right to your door, Geisinger Gold helps our members get the most out of their Medicare Advantage plan to live healthier lives."

GHP members have access to more than 29,000 doctors and 100 hospitals across Pennsylvania, as well as virtual visits with their primary care physician, urgent care, mental health and substance abuse services, with copays starting at $0.

By enrolling in Geisinger's mail-order pharmacy, members can save up to 50% on prescription copays and have their medications mailed directly to their home. Geisinger Gold members can use this service to order a three-month supply of select insulin for $52.50.

Geisinger Gold Medicare Advantage Prescription Drug plans also include:

Vaccines covered at $0

Prescription drug copays as low as $0

Monthly allowance on over-the-counter healthcare products

Global emergency and urgent coverage up to $100,000

Up to $650 annual allowance for dental care

Additional $500 flexible spending card to supplement dental, vision and hearing coverage

Additionally, only Geisinger Gold members have access to Geisinger 65 Forward, a program designed exclusively for people 65 and older with everything they need under one roof. Geisinger at Home, which brings healthcare directly to people in their own homes, is also only available to eligible Geisinger Gold members.

Supported by a locally based customer care team, GHP was ranked first in member satisfaction among commercial health plans in Pennsylvania for the second year in a row in the J.D. Power 2021 Commercial Health Plan Study.

Geisinger's trusted Medicare advisors are available to answer questions, compare plans and costs and help navigate the enrollment process virtually, by phone or in person. For more information, visit geisinger.org/enroll or call 855-904-0153, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

About Geisinger

Geisinger is committed to making better health easier for the more than 1 million people it serves. Founded more than 100 years ago by Abigail Geisinger, the system now includes nine hospital campuses, a health plan with more than half a million members, two research centers and the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine. With nearly 24,000 employees and more than 1,600 employed physicians, Geisinger boosts its hometown economies in Pennsylvania by billions of dollars annually. Learn more at geisinger.org, or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

CONTACT: Mark Gilger

570-205-7355

mcgilger@geisinger.edu





View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Geisinger