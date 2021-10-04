The Diane & Bruce Halle Foundation Appoints New Executive Director

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Diane & Bruce Halle Foundation has appointed Tom Egan to serve as the executive director for the organization. Egan, who most recently served as president and CEO of the Foundation for Senior Living, brings more than 20 years of nonprofit executive leadership experience to the position. His first day with The Diane & Bruce Halle Foundation is October 18, 2021.

The Diane & Bruce Halle Foundation

With a passion for helping vulnerable populations, Egan will drive the foundation's efforts to promote collaboration on issues of social justice and enhance the quality of people's lives. Egan will also oversee grant management and philanthropy programs, ensuring Halle's culture of integrity and donor intent is preserved.

"I have the privilege to amplify the incredible work done for decades by The Diane & Bruce Halle Foundation to help the most vulnerable members of our community," said Egan. "My personal mission has always been to serve the poor and vulnerable in our community. I am looking forward to continuing that mission working alongside the trustees of the Halle Foundation."

Egan brings a track record of governance and building strong community relationships to The Diane & Bruce Halle Foundation. His three decades of nonprofit management include leadership roles with the Foundation for Senior Living, Catholic Charities Communities Services and Esperanca. Egan holds a master's degree in marriage and family therapy from the University of Akron and a bachelor of arts degree in psychology from Bowling Green State University.

"We are pleased to have Tom Egan join us to help with our mission to strengthen the daily opportunities and lifelong outcomes for people and communities," said Diane Halle, executive chairman and president of The Diane & Bruce Halle Foundation. "We look forward to the future and believe that with Tom's leadership, our organization will continue to grow and offer our community the essential services it needs."

About the Diane and Bruce Halle Foundation

The Diane and Bruce Halle Foundation is a leader in promoting new ways to collaborate on issues of social justice. The Halle Foundation seeks to enhance the quality of individual lives by focusing on women and children's issues, education, health and medicine, hunger, homelessness, domestic violence, human services, and arts and culture. For more information visit: www.dianeandbrucehallefoundation.org.

