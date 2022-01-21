Repairing Earth

A series on local solutions to global climate change.

“Repairing Earth” is a new podcast series from Hawaii News Now and producer Emily Cristobal that showcases the people who are fighting climate change in our own backyard. The six-part series will release monthly on the Hawaii News Now podcast channel, as well as on our website and mobile app.

Episode 1: The Reef Protectors

Coral reefs are so important that they’re often called the rainforests of the sea, and a quarter of the ocean’s fish depend on healthy reefs to live. But corals around the world are in crisis as rising ocean temperatures and increases in human pollution threaten their livelihood.

Listen to our first episode, The Reef Protectors, by clicking the play button below.

