Want to watch a previous newscast? Click here.
Top stories on Hawaii News Now:
- Flash flood warning issued for Hawaii Island as state braces for severe weather
- Suspect leads HPD on hours-long pursuit after allegedly attacking officer, stealing his police vehicle
- Ewa Beach wastewater line fixed, but the mess still needs cleaning up
- Hundreds of health care workers on Maui, Lanai to strike in bid for better pay
- Suspect in hit-and-run that killed 16-year-old pedestrian turns himself into police
- Manhunt underway for Kauai man accused of killing his father during argument