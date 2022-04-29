Skip to content
Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Live
News
Weather
Sunrise
Sports
Merrie Monarch Festival
Podcasts
Politics
HI Now
Entertainment
About Us
Search
Home
Watch Live
News
Local Headlines
National News
This Is Now
Campaign 2022
Traffic
Submit Your Photos!
Latest Newscasts
Weather
Latest Forecasts
HNN Hurricane Center
Surf Report
Tsunami Center
Merrie Monarch Festival
Sunrise
As Seen On Sunrise
Sunrise Open House
Healthier Hawaii
What's Trending
Howard's Business Report
Smart Money Monday
Hawaiian Word Of The Day
COVID-19
Latest Headlines
Learning Through COVID
Latest Newscasts
Podcasts
Hawaii News Now
'Muthaship' with Stephanie Lum
'The Other Side of Paradise' with Lynn Kawano
HNN Off-Air
'Tell Me A Story' with Jim Mendoza
Sports
Bracket Busters Challenge
Super Bowl LVI
2022 Winter Olympics
Warrior Nation
ScoringLive
Entertainment
Na Hoku Hanohano Awards
Keiki Hula
Cheap Eats
Pacific Pulse
Pop-Up Makeke
Kupuna Power
K5 Mele
Teen Talk
HI Now
HI Now Japan
Talk Story
About Us
Anchors & Reporters
News Department
Sales Department
Community
Join Our Team
EEO Public File Reports
Work at Hawaii News Now
TV Guide
TV Listings
Telemundo Hawaii
KHNL Antenna TV
Terry's Take
Telemundo Hawaii
PowerNation
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Circle - County Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
Press Releases
Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.