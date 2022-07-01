Closed Captioning / Audio Description
To contact us about our closed captioning or audio description service or advise us about closed captioning or audio description problems, please contact us at closedcaptioning@hawaiinewsnow.com. We accept calls using TDD and we are available during normal business hours to address closed captioning or audio description issues.
Engineer On Call - Miles Miyahara
(808) 847-9391 for TTY/TDD devices only
(808) 847-9371 for Voice Mail Messages
Fax: (808) 845-3616
To submit a complaint about an issue that cannot be resolved by contacting the Engineer On Call, you may write to:
Katie Pickman
General Manager
420 Waiakamilo Road Suite 205
Honolulu, Hawaii 96817
Fax: (808) 845-3616