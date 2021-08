The Ulu Hana: Pewa Awards was founded in 2018 in honor of the 20th Anniversary of Partners in Development Foundation. The concept of “Ulu Hana” acknowledges and celebrates the work of PIDF and the transformational change our work creates within the community.

A pewa is a bow-tie-shaped patch used in traditional Hawaiian woodworking that is strategically placed along a crack on a wooden surface that prevents breaks, thus bringing unity where there was once discord.

A key component of the event, the Pewa Award recognizes an individual leader or community member who has made a significant difference in addressing and supporting critical community needs or challenges within the state of Hawaiʻi.