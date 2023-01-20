Skip to content
Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us
Live
News
Weather
Sunrise
Sports
Special Reports
Podcasts
HI Now
Entertainment
About Us
Home
Watch Live
News
Local Headlines
National News
Special Reports
What The Tech?
This Is Now
Submit Your Photos!
Latest Newscasts
Weather
Latest Forecasts
HNN Hurricane Center
Surf Report
Tsunami Center
Traffic
Sunrise
As Seen On Sunrise
Sunrise Open House
Healthier Hawaii
What's Trending
Howard's Business Report
Smart Money Monday
Hawaiian Word Of The Day
Latest Newscasts
Podcasts
Hawaii News Now
Island Beat
'Muthaship' with Stephanie Lum
'The Other Side of Paradise' with Lynn Kawano
HNN Overtime
HNN Off-Air
'Tell Me A Story' with Jim Mendoza
Sports
Warrior Nation
ScoringLive
Entertainment
Merrie Monarch Festival
Na Hoku Hanohano Awards
Keiki Hula
Cheap Eats
Pacific Pulse
Pop-Up Makeke
Kupuna Power
K5 Mele
Teen Talk
Contests
HI Now
HI Now Japan
Talk Story
Community
Calendar
Events
Honolulu Pride
Sponsor Spotlight
About Us
Anchors & Reporters
News Department
Sales Department
Join Our Team
EEO Public File Reports
Work at HNN
TV Guide
TV Listings
Telemundo Hawaii
KHNL Antenna TV
Terry's Take
Telemundo Hawaii
PowerNation
Circle - County Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
Press Releases
High Surf Advisory is in effect
Dismiss Weather Alerts Alerts Bar