HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Wife of billionaire Harvard critic accused of plagiarism

Bill Ackman, CEO and founder of Pershing Square Capital, visits the floor of the New York...
Bill Ackman, CEO and founder of Pershing Square Capital, visits the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2015. Ackman's wife, Neri Oxman, has been accused of plagiarism regarding her 2010 doctoral dissertation. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)(Richard Drew | AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 3:23 PM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The wife of a billionaire Harvard critic allegedly plagiarized parts of a dissertation at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

According to a report from Business Insider that could not be verified, former MIT faculty member Neri Oxman plagiarized multiple paragraphs in her 2010 doctoral dissertation.

Thursday, Oxman responded to the report on social media platform X.

In a statement, she acknowledged that there were four paragraphs in her 330-page dissertation in which she correctly cited her sources.

However, Oxman goes on to say she “did not place the subject language in quotation marks, and apologize for the errors.”

Oxman is married to billionaire investor Bill Ackman.

Ackman has become the most outspoken critic on a series of plagiarism accusations against Harvards’ former president Claudine Gay.

In response to the report, Ackman defended his wife, saying in part “what makes her human is that she makes mistakes and apologizes.”

Copyright 2024 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Shore man ready to comply with the state after facing $100,000 fine
Oahu homeowner slapped with big fine for illegal beach work says he wants to make things right
A large section of an airplane blew out in mid-air on a flight form Portland to Ontario,...
Federal officials order grounding of some Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliners after plane suffers blowout midair
42-year-old Elizabeth Fernandez, who is a mother of three was shot to death by her...
Loved ones say police could have done more to protect victim in Big Island murder-suicide
Many of these people were stuck at the airport after their flights were cancelled.
More than a dozen Hawaii flights canceled after FAA order to ground Boeing 737-9 Max jetliners
Jeffrey Waz leaving federal courthouse property
‘Middle man’ in alleged fentanyl ring pleads guilty for role in Waikiki mass overdose

Latest News

A third of Honolulu EMS ambulances taken out of commission Sunday morning due to temporary...
Maui man dies after driving into rock embankment in Kailua-Kona
The 16-year-old Colerain High School student was charged with felonious assault and will face...
Ohio teacher undergoes major brain surgery after assault by student
Elderly man found dead following Ocean View house fire
Elderly man found dead following Ocean View house fire
Honolulu police are looking for gunman accused of firing weapon during overnight robbery
Honolulu police are looking for gunman accused of firing weapon during overnight robbery