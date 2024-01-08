HI Now Daily
USPS: Thousands of papers spilled across H-1 Freeway are ’junk’ mail

If you were driving on the H-1 Freeway on Saturday, you may have seen thousands of letters and...
If you were driving on the H-1 Freeway on Saturday, you may have seen thousands of letters and mail strewn across the roadway.(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 6:39 AM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you were driving on the H-1 Freeway on Saturday, you may have seen thousands of letters and mail strewn across the roadway.

But not to worry, none of it was actually real mail.

The U.S. Postal Service told Hawaii News Now that it was “junk mail” that was on its way to be recycled.

The vehicle that spilled it was a recycling contractor truck.

All that mail snarled traffic throughout the day Saturday as crews attempted to clean up the mess.

