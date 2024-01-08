Trials and smiles led these Hawaii players to the college football National Championship

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A handful of local players are getting ready for the biggest game of their careers, but both Michigan and Washington took unexpected detours on their way to Houston.

Coming off the edge in purple and gold is Zion Tupuola-Fetui, a senior standout for the Huskies.

The edge rusher forced a key fumble against Caleb Williams and USC back in November.

However, just a week before Tupuola-Fetui found out his father had passed.

“I think it would have been very easy for me to just kind of like take weeks off or something like that, but in my dad’s memory, he’s a hard worker, he’s not the type to take sick days so I knew that that’s not something that he would want,” said Tupuola-Fetui.

Huskies defensive line coach Inoke Breckterfield added, “For him to go through that, and it’s good that we were there for him and to be around him … he’s done a great job bouncing back.”

On the Huskies sidelines stands Damien graduate Inoke Breckterfield.

He’s coached some of the league’s best, including three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald.

“It’s been awesome, you know, just to have this experience; it’s been a long time coming 18th year doing this and finally get a chance to experience it,” Breckterfield said.

The Hawaii-Washington pipeline doesn’t stop there — with offensive lineman Julius Buelow, a Kapolei graduate, and defensive lineman Faatui Tuitele of Saint Louis.

“There’s a trio of us right now playing in the national championship, and these are the games that we dream of,” said Tuitele. “For all the kids back home in Hawaii, you can make it happen, too.”

On Monday, Tuitele will see a familiar face — standout Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson.

Tuitele and Wilson were both part of the 2019 Crusaders team that took home a state title against Kahuku.

Just last week, Wilson snagged a late touchdown against Alabama to force overtime in the Rose Bowl to punch their ticket to Houston.

“I feel like that whole island supports me, and any kid that’s from there, they support them. I’m walking around with that pride, knowing that I have the chance to represent my hometown,” said Wilson.

Wilson’s mom, Colleen Colegrove, added, “If you look back when he committed to Michigan, he was on the Hawaii news station, and they asked him what his goals were, and he said to beat Ohio State and win a national championship, so for him to actually be living out his dreams it’s so exciting.”

However, Wilson’s senior season began with a tragedy when word of the Maui wildfires spread; he jumped in to send aid to his hometown — all the way from Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Wilson teamed up with Drip House Coffee to create special menu items where proceeds go to wildfire relief funds.

“They actually have a drink there that’s the Maui mocha and the Wolverine sandwich you can add spam to it, which he says he’s gonna bring spam Ann Arbor,” said Colegrove.

That island flavor will be showcased on college football’s biggest stage.

Kickoff is set for Monday at 2:30 p.m. Hawaii time on ESPN.

