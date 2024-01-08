HI Now Daily
Thousands without power in West Oahu as HECO responds to blackout

By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 7:08 AM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Thousands of West Oahu residents are without power Monday morning as HECO responds to a blackout in the area.

HECO said more than 2,500 customers are impacted in the Makaha, Nanakuli and Waianae areas.

The outage was first reported around 5:30 a.m.

Its cause remains unclear but this comes as heavy rains from an approaching cold front batter parts of the island.

NWS has extended a flood advisory for Oahu until 10:30 a.m. Monday.

Radars indicated heavy rain over Leeward Oahu with the heaviest rain falling between Makua Valley and Maili.

Meanwhile, a flood watch remains posted statewide through Tuesday.

There’s no timeline yet of when power will be restored.

This story will be updated.

