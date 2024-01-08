Thousands without power in West Oahu as HECO responds to blackout
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Thousands of West Oahu residents are without power Monday morning as HECO responds to a blackout in the area.
HECO said more than 2,500 customers are impacted in the Makaha, Nanakuli and Waianae areas.
The outage was first reported around 5:30 a.m.
Its cause remains unclear but this comes as heavy rains from an approaching cold front batter parts of the island.
NWS has extended a flood advisory for Oahu until 10:30 a.m. Monday.
Radars indicated heavy rain over Leeward Oahu with the heaviest rain falling between Makua Valley and Maili.
Meanwhile, a flood watch remains posted statewide through Tuesday.
There’s no timeline yet of when power will be restored.
This story will be updated.
