HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Recall: Kielbasa sausage may contain pieces of bone

Consumer complaints prompted a recall of ready-to-eat turkey kielbasa sausages.
Consumer complaints prompted a recall of ready-to-eat turkey kielbasa sausages.(Source: USDA FSIS)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 7:25 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A Wisconsin company is recalling its turkey kielbasa after reports that bone fragments were found in the sausages.

Consumer complaints to Salm Partners, LLC, of Denmark, Wisconsin, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service prompted the recall, the agency said.

So far, one person reported a minor oral injury from eating the sausage, the USDA reported.

The affected ready-to-eat sausages were produced Oct. 27 and Oct. 30. and are in 13-oz. plastic vacuum-sealed packages labeled “Parkview Turkey Polska Kielbasa,” with P-32009 and use-by dates of April 24 and April 27, 2024, printed on the packages.

The products were shipped to retailers nationwide.

People who have purchased these products are urged not to eat them. Instead, throw them away or return them to the place where they were purchased.

Anyone concerned about a possible illness or injury associated with these products should contact their healthcare provider.

For more information, consumers can contact Keith Lindsey, president and CEO of Salm Partners, LLC, at 920-863-5559 ext. 1346.

Copyright 2024 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HNN First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Cold front threatens flooding, strong winds
North Shore man ready to comply with the state after facing $100,000 fine
Oahu homeowner slapped with big fine for illegal beach work says he wants to make things right
Alaska Airlines flight 1276, a Boeing 737-900, taxis before takeoff from Portland...
Boeing jetliner that suffered inflight blowout was restricted because of concern over warning light
Jeffrey Waz leaving federal courthouse property
‘Middle man’ in alleged fentanyl ring pleads guilty for role in Waikiki mass overdose
Many of these people were stuck at the airport after their flights were cancelled.
More than a dozen Hawaii flights canceled after FAA order to ground Boeing 737-9 Max jetliners

Latest News

Officers and paramedics arrived at the scene to find 57-year-old Jesus M. Lara-Mena, of St....
Worker dies after falling off roof, police say
President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event at Montgomery County Community College in Blue...
Biden denounces white supremacy in speech at church where Black worshippers were killed
Thousands without power in West Oahu as HECO responds to blackout
Man, 25, arrested after he allegedly threw shovel at car windshield in West Oahu
This photo provided by Astrobotic Technology shows the Peregrine lunar lander at the company's...
A moon landing attempt is in jeopardy because of an engine problem, US company says