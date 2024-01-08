HI Now Daily
More Hawaii flights canceled after scores of Boeing jetliners grounded

A panel used to plug an area reserved for an exit door on the Boeing 737 Max 9 blew out...
A panel used to plug an area reserved for an exit door on the Boeing 737 Max 9 blew out shortly after Alaska Airlines flight 1282 took off from Portland, Oregon. The depressurized plane, carrying 171 passengers and six crew members, returned safely to Portland International Airport with no serious injuries.(Source: Sam Matthews via CNN)
By Eddie Dowd
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 1:20 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - One day after the FAA grounded roughly 170 Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliners, flight delays persist. The decision was made following a midair blowout onboard an Alaska Air plane.

One Hawaii family said they were told it would be nearly a week before they’d be able to leave the islands.

On Sunday, flights continued to be canceled across the island chain.

At least 15 flights to and from Hawaii were canceled Saturda because of the FAA grounding.

As of Sunday morning, nine more flights were canceled.

Other passengers who were able to get out of Hawaii counted themselves as lucky, but there was no telling when the jetliners would be back in service.

“I think I’ll feel relieved once I’m in my seat,” said one Alaska Airlines passenger.

The NTSB is calling for change after a 737 Max 9 lost a door plug while in the air on Friday.

The Smith family wasn’t able to get out, though.

They were planning to move from Oahu to Texas, but their Alaska Air flight was canceled.

They were told the next available flight they could get on Alaska with their family of six and their dog was on Jan. 6, nearly a week after their planned departure.

“They did try to book on us other flights but nothing that would accommodate our dog and our family of six even if they divided us up, there was nothing,” said Jessica Smith.

Hawaiian Airlines also had other issues on Sunday that added to frustrations at the airport. A baggage conveyor belt system broke down for hours, leaving long lines at the Inter-island Terminal.

The traveling woes are being monitored by the Hawaii Tourism Authority.

“If the numbers increase in terms of cancelation of flights and can’t compensate them by having them go to other airlines,” said Mufi Hannemann, the chair of the Hawaii Tourism Authority.

“Right now I don’t think its time to push the panic button.”

