Moped rider critically injured following multiple-vehicle crash in Ala Moana area

Moped crash
Moped crash(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 5:59 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A female moped rider remains hospitalized in critical condition following a multiple-vehicle crash in the Ala Moana area on Sunday, officials said.

It happened around 3 p.m. near the intersection of Kapiolani Boulevard and Kaheka Street in Keeaumoku.

HPD said a 23-year-old woman rear-ended a driver who was at a stop on Kapiolani Boulevard, attempting to turn left onto Kaheka Street.

After that, she attempted to turn into another lane where she was hit by another driver, throwing her onto the road.

She was not wearing a helmet at the time and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No other injuries were reported.

Authorities said speed, drugs or alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors in the crash.

An investigation remains ongoing.

