Maui man dies after driving into rock embankment in Kailua-Kona

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Maui man died after driving into a rock embankment in Kailua-Kona early Sunday morning, said Hawaii Island police.

Police officials say the incident happened at 4:35 a.m. when the 31-year-old was driving south on Hawaii Belt Road (Highway 180) in a silver 2004 Nissan Frontier pickup.

Officials say the car crossed the double solid lines and struck a rock embankment. The pickup overturned, struck a utility pole, and went down a 10-foot embankment.

Police say the driver, who was the only occupant in the vehicle, was transported to the Kona Community Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead around 6:08 a.m.

Police believe that speed and impairment are possible factors in the crash.

Officials say the driver was also not wearing his seat belt.

The man has not been positively identified, pending the notification of the next of kin.

