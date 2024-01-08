Man, 25, arrested after he allegedly threw shovel at car windshield in West Oahu

WAIANAE (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 25-year-old man was arrested over the weekend after he allegedly threw a shovel through a windshield of a car with a family inside, Honolulu police said.

The incident happened at about 10 p.m. Saturday on Farrington Highway in the Waianae area.

HPD said the family of three — 29-year-old woman, 32-year-old man and 12-year-old girl — saw the suspect crossing the street. They told police they slowed down their car so that suspect could cross near Kaukama Road.

But when the suspect was got in front of the vehicle, police say that’s when he allegedly threw the shovel through the windshield causing the class to shatter all over the victims.

HPD said he ran away but officers caught up with him in a couple of hours.

He remains in custody and faces a felony criminal property damage charge.

This story may be updated.

