Honolulu police are looking for gunman accused of firing weapon during overnight robbery

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are trying to track down a gunman accused of firing a weapon during a robbery overnight in Keeaumoku.

Police officials said the incident happened just before 2 a.m.

Police say the suspect walked up to the victim in a parking lot in the 1400 block of King Street and asked if he had change for a twenty.

Officials say that’s when the 29-year-old pulled out his wallet. The men got into an argument that witnesses say resulted in the suspect firing his gun.

No one was hurt, said officials.

Meanwhile, HPD has not released a description of the suspect.

