First Alert Forecast: Cold front brings heavy rain and gusty winds through Tuesday

By Guy Hagi
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 3:20 AM HST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A cold front continues to approach the Hawaiian Islands from the northwest this evening. This system will cause winds to strengthen as wind directions turn more southerly to southwesterly, pulling up additional unstable tropical moisture, and spreading unstable showers from west to east across the state through Tuesday. Expect periods of heavy showers at times and isolated thunderstorms with the most intense shower activity forecast from Monday through Tuesday morning from Kauai through Maui.Southern slopes of the Big Island will also see enhanced rainfall activity during this time period. A second frontal system brings another round of wet weather swiftly through the island chain from Thursday through Friday. Weather conditions will improve just in time for the upcoming weekend.

An advisory level N/NW swell is due tonight, peaking Tuesday. South shores will be choppy and rough due to the increasing southerly winds.

