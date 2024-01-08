First Alert Forecast: Cold front to bring threat of heavy rain, strong kona winds

Widespread showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms associated with a cold front will affect the islands to start the work week. We have declared First Alert Weather Days for Monday and Tuesday because of the threat of heavy rainfall and strong kona winds from the south-southwest along the front. A Flood Watch is also effect for all islands until 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Showers will come from deep moisture along and ahead of the front. The front itself will reach Kauai late Monday evening, but bands of heavy showers will continue over Oahu, Maui County and maybe the island of Hawaii through at least Monday night. The front will stall near Maui and then gradually dissipate into Wednesday.

We also have a first alert for another weather system approaching the state later in the week. It’s too early to say exactly to expect, but there could be another round of heavy showers, thunderstorms and strong winds around Thursday. Stay tuned.

Checking the surf, a new northwest swell will build down the island chain Monday. Waves may rise above the high surf advisory threshold for north shores on Kauai Tuesday, with elevated surf for north and west shores of Oahu. Surf on east shores will decline Monday. Waves will remain small on south shores through the week, but conditions may become rough and choppy Monday and Tuesday due to the stronger south-southwest winds.

