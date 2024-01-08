Elderly man found dead following Ocean View house fire

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island Police Department is investigating a structure fire that killed an elderly man early Sunday morning in Ocean View.

Officials say at 2:13 a.m., police and fire personnel were dispatched to a structure fire at a residence on the 92-1600 block of Aloha Boulevard in the Hawaii Ocean View Estate subdivision.

Police say upon arrival, responding personnel found the entire structure engulfed in flames and determined that an elderly man who resided at the residence was unaccounted for.

Officials say after firefighters extinguished the flames, a severely burned body was discovered in the remnants of the structure.

The identity of the victim and the cause of the fire are still under investigation, police officials said.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

The structure and contents, which had an estimated value of $150,000, were a total loss.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Donovan Kohara at (808) 960-3118.

Copyright 2024 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.