Brug Bakery and Mana Sandwiches open downtown Honolulu pop-up

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new pop-up at Bishop Square opening Monday will bring Japanese-style breads, pastries and sandwiches to the downtown Honolulu area.

Brug Bakery and Mana Sandwiches are owned by husband-wife team Miho Choi and Alberto Fernandez. Brug is a Japanese bakery originally from Hokkaido that has five locations in Hawaii: Pearlridge, Manoa, Kahala and two at Ala Moana Center.

Brug Bakery and Mana Sandwiches co-owner Alberto Fernandez, baker Yuki Fukino and sandwich artist Mizuki Fukino joined HNN's Sunrise Weekends.

The couple opened Mana Sandwiches in 2022 next to its Brug at the Lanai in Ala Moana Center. The grab-and-go eatery offers savory and sweet sandwiches and desserts using Brug breads.

Alberto Fernandez, Brug Ala Moana head baker Yuki Fukino, and sandwich artist Mizuki Fukino joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to talk about perfecting the recipes for their signature baked goods and using fresh ingredients sourced locally and from Japan.

Owned by husband-wife team Miho Choi Fernandez and Alberto Fernandez

They showcased fresh premium strawberries they exclusively import from Japan for their popular fruit sandwiches, filled with rich cream and fruits like strawberries, blueberries and pineapple.

Fernandez says they release limited edition goods from time to time. For the new year, they offer a pastry filled with azuki beans and mochi and another filled with bacon and potato topped with sesame seeds.

Ala Moana Center, Monday-Sunday 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Lanai @ Ala Moana Center, Monday-Thursday & Sunday 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Friday & Saturday 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Pearlridge, 98-1005 Moanalua Road, Monday-Sunday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Manoa, 2752 Woodlawn Dr #5-108, Monday-Sunday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Kahala, 4618 Kilauea Avenue, Space 8, Monday-Sunday 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Downtown Honolulu, Bishop Square, 1003 Bishop St. (opens Monday, Jan. 8)



