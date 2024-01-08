HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

3 people found dead at a home, police say

Police are investigating the deaths of two men and a woman who were found dead in a home. (Credit: KFSN via CNN Newsource)
By KFSN Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 3:22 AM HST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REEDLEY, Calif. (CNN) - Three people were found dead at a California home on Saturday.

Police in Reedley, California, say they responded to the home after someone who went there looking for family members thought a burglary had occurred.

Reedley Police Chief Joe Garza says when police searched the home, they found signs of forced entry and two people dead in the backyard. A third person was found later.

“We have a white male adult, elderly gentleman that was found deceased. The other person that was located back there was a Mexican female adult. We don’t have a specific age at this time,” Garza said.

Friends and neighbors say one of the women who died is well-known in the community for giving back.

“She’s a member of our church. She’s probably the biggest volunteer in this town. She’s always helping people out. She’s just a good person,” resident Gina Mills said.

Many stopped by the home on Saturday.

“I just can’t believe it. I can’t believe that somebody would do this to her,” Mills said.

Mills says she is still in disbelief about those who died.

Garza says there are still unanswered questions.

Officers believe several rifles and pistols are missing from the home.

Police are still in the early stages of the investigation, and there is no suspect information at this time.

“This is a very quiet neighborhood in general, so this is very, very strange. And of course, my heart goes out to the families, they are suffering right now,” Garza said.

Copyright 2024 KSFN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HNN First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Cold front threatens flooding, strong winds
North Shore man ready to comply with the state after facing $100,000 fine
Oahu homeowner slapped with big fine for illegal beach work says he wants to make things right
Jeffrey Waz leaving federal courthouse property
‘Middle man’ in alleged fentanyl ring pleads guilty for role in Waikiki mass overdose
Alaska Airlines flight 1276, a Boeing 737-900, taxis before takeoff from Portland...
Chunk of fuselage that blew out of Boeing jetliner found in teacher’s backyard, NTSB says
Many of these people were stuck at the airport after their flights were cancelled.
More than a dozen Hawaii flights canceled after FAA order to ground Boeing 737-9 Max jetliners

Latest News

Palestinians inspect the damage of a destroyed house following Israeli airstrikes on Khan...
Israeli strike kills an elite Hezbollah commander in the latest escalation linked to the war in Gaza
FILE - White House Infrastructure Coordinator Mitch Landrieu speaks during a briefing at the...
White House infrastructure czar Landrieu leaving job and expected to make case for Biden reelection
First Alert Forecast: Cold front brings heavy rain and gusty winds
First Alert Forecast: Cold front brings heavy rain and gusty winds through Tuesday
HNN First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Cold front threatens flooding, strong winds