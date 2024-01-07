Teen in critical condition after being hit by police car in Hilo
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 1:24 PM HST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A teen is in critical condition after he was hit by a police car in Hilo, said Hawaii Island Police officials.
Police say the 16-year-old was walking on Kapiolani Street between Moholi Street and West Lanikaula Street around 10:30 p.m. Friday when he was struck.
Police say the teen was wearing dark clothing and was not in a marked crosswalk.
The incident is under investigation.
If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at (808) 961-8300.
