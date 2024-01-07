Teen in critical condition after being hit by police car in Hilo

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A teen is in critical condition after he was hit by a police car in Hilo, said Hawaii Island Police officials.

Police say the 16-year-old was walking on Kapiolani Street between Moholi Street and West Lanikaula Street around 10:30 p.m. Friday when he was struck.

Police say the teen was wearing dark clothing and was not in a marked crosswalk.

The incident is under investigation.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at (808) 961-8300.

This story may be updated.

