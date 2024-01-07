HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Sign waving events for Human Trafficking Awareness Month

January is National Human Trafficking Awareness Month -- with several events planned across the islands to raise awareness.
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 12:26 PM HST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The United Nations estimates traffickers are compelling nearly 28 million people into forced labor or sex acts for compensation. But less than half of 1 percent are actually identified.

In Hawaii, advocates say sex tourism creates demand.

“We know that traffickers are women also. So we have conferences here, we have military here, we have local people that still will buy sex from children. So we have to make sure that we’re getting out there and a child is anybody under the age of 18. Right? Because sometimes we look 17. And we look like an adult, but we’re not,” said Tammy Bitanga, program director of Ho’ola Na Pua.

She adds the average age of the first sexual exploitation in Hawaii is 11 years old, younger than the national average of 14 years old.

And it’s usually by somebody they know.

“It’s not the stranger danger, or the kidnapping type of thing. It’s more like it’s a boyfriend, it’s a friend, it’s a family member, and then you get involved in that experience,” she said.

Advocates for survivors are urging the public and government to do more to support children at risk.

Nonprofit Hoola Na Pua says It only takes 2 days for a runaway youth to be approached by a trafficker.

About 69% of victims experience homelessness, while more than 60% have a history of being in foster care.

“We need donors and supporters and community members to come alongside and join us with our programs. We have a mentoring program. We’re always looking for mentors in our community,” Bitanga said.

The public is invited to sign waving events across the state on January 11 for National Human Trafficking Awareness Day.

Events go from 4-6 p.m. at these locations:

  • Oahu: Ala Moana Blvd, Corner of Atkinson Dr & Ala Moana Blvd
  • Hawaii Island: Hilo Bay Front near Kamehameha Statue and Kailua –Kona, Henry Street
  • Kauai: Līhuʻe Rice Street, fronting Historical Monument & Garden
  • Maui – UH Maui College

Wear blue to show your support. Pre-made signs will be available. Register by calling 808-445-3131.

Participation will also include recognition and respect for the Blue Campaign, a federal campaign to educate the public, law enforcement and other industry partners to recognize the indicators of human trafficking, and how to appropriately respond.

A Red Sand Ceremony will also be held on January 31. Visit hoolanapua.org for more information.

Copyright 2024 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Shore man ready to comply with the state after facing $100,000 fine
Oahu homeowner slapped with big fine for illegal beach work says he wants to make things right
A large section of an airplane blew out in mid-air on a flight form Portland to Ontario,...
Federal officials order grounding of some Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliners after plane suffers blowout midair
42-year-old Elizabeth Fernandez, who is a mother of three was shot to death by her...
Loved ones say police could have done more to protect victim in Big Island murder-suicide
Jeffrey Waz leaving federal courthouse property
‘Middle man’ in alleged fentanyl ring pleads guilty for role in Waikiki mass overdose
Many of these people were stuck at the airport after their flights were cancelled.
More than a dozen Hawaii flights canceled after FAA order to ground Boeing 737-9 Max jetliners

Latest News

Brug Bakery and Mana Sandwiches joined HNN's Sunrise Weekends to talk about their new downtown...
Brug Bakery and Mana Sandwiches open downtown Honolulu pop-up
Hawaii players in National Championship
Trials and smiles led these Hawaii players to the college football National Championship
Iwilei warehouse city is purchasing for $51.5 million.
City shells out $60M for parcels along rail line as part of affordable housing push
A third of Honolulu EMS ambulances taken out of commission Sunday morning due to temporary...
Maui man dies after driving into rock embankment in Kailua-Kona