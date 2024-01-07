HI Now Daily
Sharing the joy of snacking with Snack Addicted

Our next guests from Snack Addicted, Chad Maluyo and artist Jimmy Sparrow
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 9:59 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Pop Con! continues today til 7 p.m. at the Blaisdell Center with dozens of small businesses taking part in the massive pop culture convention.

Among them is local snack manufacturer Snack Addicted, which is known for its unique flavored chips made of marinated and dehydrated meat,

Manager Chad Maluyo and artist Jimmy Sparrow joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to talk about the inspiration of their business and bringing joy to snackers.

The business was started by Davin Fukumoto as a tribute to his dad, who passed away from cancer, Maluyo said.

“We do a lot of cancer awareness fundraisers and also that’s the reason why our colors are pink and black,” he explained.

“But also the pink and black colors have more meaning. We use pink and black because the pink stands out so much among the black that it represents all the darkness or dark times we go through in life. And we all go through it. We all have bad days or have times where we are stuck in such a dark time. But all we need is that one person or that one moment that will brighten up our day or will start to switch the gears to move forward with your day. We hope we can be like the pink color and stand out among the darkness and to hopefully be a bright spot in your day,” Maluyo said.

Local artist Sparrow designs the labels and packaging for the company, capturing the feel of each product, with fun illustrations.

The top-selling flavor is Yakiniku, a onion garlic teriyaki flavor.

“We tried to imitate that taste you get when you eat a BBQ stick at an old fashion saimin stand,” Sparrow said.

Another favorite is the Ox Tail Soup flavor, which imitates the taste you get when you take local ox tail soup and dip it shoyu ginger.

Green Dragon tastes like toasted pepperoni.

The Phoenix Feather Challenge also offers a one chip challenge with a super spicy beef chip. This is a made-to-order item.

For more information and to order, visit snackaddictedhi.com.

