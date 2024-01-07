Maui police seeking public help in locating missing Haiku woman

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 65-year-old Haiku woman.

Michelle Kwik has been missing since Saturday. Maui police officials say she was last seen in her white 2008 Toyota Prius with the license plate LDU 967 around 1:30 P.M.

Officials say she may be experiencing a medical emergency.

Anyone with information is urged to call Maui police at (808) 244-6400.

