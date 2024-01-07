Maui firefighters rescue 71-year-old woman, dog after driving off cliff

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui firefighters used ropes to save a 71-year-old woman and her dog after their car went off a cliff on Kahekili Highway Friday, Maui Department of Fire and Public Safety officials say.

Officials say they were hanging over an estimated 200-foot drop-off.

The rescue began just before noon, officials said. Fire personnel used ropes to get to the victim and remove her from the vehicle.

Officials said Kahekili Highway was closed to allow personnel to work safely from the roadway and has since reopened.

MFD officials say fire crews rescued both with no injuries.

