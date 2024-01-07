HI Now Daily
Man dies after platform fistfight pushes him in front of subway train

A man has been charged after a fight on a train platform in Philadelphia led to another man's death. (SOURCE: WPVI)
By TMX staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 10:20 AM HST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA (TMX) -- Police in Philadelphia are seeking witnesses after a man was pushed in front of an oncoming subway train and died following a fistfight on the platform Thursday.

A shocking video shared on social media shows the fight that led to the man’s death at the 34th Street SEPTA station in University City at around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

The victim can be seen pinning another man to a column next to the track, holding his hand up as if threatening to hit him, but the words they exchange are unclear. The pinned man then launches two punches at the victim, sending him tumbling backwards onto the track just as a train is pulling into the station.

The train strikes the man almost immediately as screams can be heard throughout the station.

Responding officers ask if anyone saw what led to the deadly fall, and a woman, possibly the one filming, says, “I did.”

The victim, who has not yet been publicly identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police apprehended the other man at 40th Street station a few blocks away.

SEPTA rerouted subway service to shuttle buses between 40th Street and 30th Street stations four about two hours.

“We don’t know exactly what took place prior to that to initiate this, but it’s being investigated at this point,” Philadelphia Police Inspector Kpana Massaquoi told NBC10.

Along with reviewing surveillance videos, police are asking any additional witnesses to come forward.

