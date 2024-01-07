HI Now Daily
Hawaii Island police launch investigation after early morning Kailua-Kona brush fire

Hawaii Island police launch investigation after early morning Kailua-Kona brush fire
Hawaii Island police launch investigation after early morning Kailua-Kona brush fire(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 11:16 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police are investigating an early morning brush fire in Kailua-Kona on Saturday.

Police officials say the incident occurred around 2:40 a.m. in the 75-500 block of Kuakini Highway near Hualalai Road.

Officials say upon arrival, officers observed a large plume of smoke, but the fire was not easily visible from the roadway.

Hualalai Road between Kuakini Highway and Aloha Kona Drive was closed for a little over an hour as Hawaii Fire Department personnel extinguished the blaze, said HFD officials.

Officials say a 10-foot by 20-foot area was scorched, however, no damages to property or injuries were reported.

A cause has not been determined.

Anyone with information about this case should (808) 935-3311.

