First Alert Forecast: Threat of heavy rain and flooding on the horizon

South winds will increase Sunday ahead of a cold front that will bring a period of wet weather to start the work week. We have declared First Alert Weather Days for Monday and Tuesday for widespread rainfall that could be heavy at times, along with a few thunderstorms that will increase the threat of flooding. The National Weather Service has also issued a flood watch statewide from Sunday night through Tuesday afternoon.

The heaviest rainfall will impact Kauai starting late Sunday and then spread to the remaining islands by Monday. The front is forecast to gradually dissipate Tuesday night into Wednesday. Another frontal system could bring a second round of heavy rain, thunderstorms and stronger winds Thursday, and we may have to declare First Alert Weather Days for the latter part of the week.

In surf, a new northwest swell is expected to rise Monday night and peak Tuesday close to high surf advisory levels for north and west shores. Waves on east-facing shores will decline as trade winds veer from the south. The south-southwest kona winds expected with the cold front could cause rough and choppy conditions on south shores Monday and Tuesday.

