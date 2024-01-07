HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Firefighter on snowplowing route notices house fire, rescues 4 people and 3 dogs

A firefighter just happened to be plowing a route when he noticed a house fire on Haviland...
A firefighter just happened to be plowing a route when he noticed a house fire on Haviland Drive in Trumbull during the early morning hours of Jan. 7.(Long Hill Fire Department)
By Rob Polansky and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 12:15 PM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRUMBULL, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - A firefighter who was plowing the snowy streets of Trumbull, Connecticut, jumped into action to rescue four people and three dogs when he happened upon a house fire.

WFSB reports Shaun Bogen’s quick actions were credited with saving the lives of the victims.

The Long Hill Fire Department said the house fire on Haviland Drive began just before 4 a.m. Sunday.

While he was on the plowing route, Bogen discovered a house with a fire in the garage, according to the fire department. Bogen radioed into his base to alert them of the fire and called 911.

Bogen then sprung into action, waking up the four sleeping residents and their three dogs and making sure everyone was outside before the fire department arrived.

A total of 26 firefighters responded to the fire, and the first unit to arrive found the fire most heavy in the garage and extending into the home.

The firefighters brought the fire under control in less than one hour.

Officials said there did not appear to be any injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2024 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Shore man ready to comply with the state after facing $100,000 fine
Oahu homeowner slapped with big fine for illegal beach work says he wants to make things right
A large section of an airplane blew out in mid-air on a flight form Portland to Ontario,...
Federal officials order grounding of some Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliners after plane suffers blowout midair
42-year-old Elizabeth Fernandez, who is a mother of three was shot to death by her...
Loved ones say police could have done more to protect victim in Big Island murder-suicide
Many of these people were stuck at the airport after their flights were cancelled.
More than a dozen Hawaii flights canceled after FAA order to ground Boeing 737-9 Max jetliners
Jeffrey Waz leaving federal courthouse property
‘Middle man’ in alleged fentanyl ring pleads guilty for role in Waikiki mass overdose

Latest News

January is National Human Trafficking Awareness Month
Sign waving events for Human Trafficking Awareness Month
Alaska Airlines flight 1276, a Boeing 737-900, taxis before takeoff from Portland...
Alaska Airlines again grounds all Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliners as more maintenance may be needed
A pedestrian walks along a snow-covered sidewalk, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Providence, R.I. A...
Winter storms dump snow on both US coasts as icy roads make for hazardous travel
The next winter storm is expected to bring heavy snow, blizzard conditions, strong winds,...
Millions under alert as powerful winter storm impacts U.S.