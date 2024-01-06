Soup for your health: Eating fresh with Hawaii Pot Shabu Shabu House

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With people looking to eat healthier in the new year, restaurant chain Hawaii Pot Shabu Shabu House is seeing more diners enjoy their customizable soups.

Manager Ling Li joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to talk about combining Chinese and Japanese cooking styles -- simmering meat and veggies in a boiling, flavorful broth and swishing thin slices of raw meat and dipping them in sauces.

The chain opened its first restaurant in 2007 and now runs six locations on Oahu -- at 808 Center in Ala Moana, Kapolei, Kaneohe, Wahiawa, Pearl Ridge Mauka, Waipahu -- and one in Modesto, Calif.

Each location offers an unlimited buffet of fresh ingredients, including various kinds of raw noodles, fish, and locally sourced veggies..

Hot pot originated from Mongolian soldiers who used their helmets to cook meat and vegetables in water-based broth over fire.

Today, hot pot eateries offer a family friendly experience that allows each diner to customize their own soup -- starting with a soup base and spice level – flavors like miso, seafood, curry or spicy kimchee.

Then diners choose from plates of sliced beef, chicken, lamb, pork or seafood, side dishes like aged tofu, crispy oyster and shrimp, and desserts like fried tempura ice cream.

A sauce bar lets diners choose from housemade sauces or make their own dipping sauce from ginger, shoyu, garlic, chili and other condiments.

For more information, visit hawaiipotshabushabu.com.

