HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Soup for your health: Eating fresh with Hawaii Pot Shabu Shabu House

We're heating things up with hot pot! Ling Li of Hawaii Pot Shabu shabu House is here to talk about combining Chinese and Japanese cooking styles
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 10:52 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With people looking to eat healthier in the new year, restaurant chain Hawaii Pot Shabu Shabu House is seeing more diners enjoy their customizable soups.

Manager Ling Li joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to talk about combining Chinese and Japanese cooking styles -- simmering meat and veggies in a boiling, flavorful broth and swishing thin slices of raw meat and dipping them in sauces.

The chain opened its first restaurant in 2007 and now runs six locations on Oahu -- at 808 Center in Ala Moana, Kapolei, Kaneohe, Wahiawa, Pearl Ridge Mauka, Waipahu -- and one in Modesto, Calif.

Each location offers an unlimited buffet of fresh ingredients, including various kinds of raw noodles, fish, and locally sourced veggies..

Hot pot originated from Mongolian soldiers who used their helmets to cook meat and vegetables in water-based broth over fire.

Today, hot pot eateries offer a family friendly experience that allows each diner to customize their own soup -- starting with a soup base and spice level – flavors like miso, seafood, curry or spicy kimchee.

Then diners choose from plates of sliced beef, chicken, lamb, pork or seafood, side dishes like aged tofu, crispy oyster and shrimp, and desserts like fried tempura ice cream.

A sauce bar lets diners choose from housemade sauces or make their own dipping sauce from ginger, shoyu, garlic, chili and other condiments.

For more information, visit hawaiipotshabushabu.com.

Copyright 2024 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Short-term rental owners say they have been left in the dark.
Owners of Maui short-term vacation rentals say they want answers on looming ban
Hawaii Community Correctional Center
Authorities investigating after Hilo jail inmate dies following suspected fentanyl overdose
Police and sheriffs booked Theobald Lengyel, 58, on Tuesday in Santa Cruz for allegedly...
Ex-boyfriend of Hawaii woman who was missing in CA arrested for her murder
A jury found the Corporal not guilty after a relative visiting from American Samoa testified...
HPD corporal’s 2016 DUI case faces new scrutiny amid probe into recent crash
A large section of an airplane blew out in mid-air on a flight form Portland to Ontario,...
Federal officials order grounding of Boeing 737-9 Max jetliners after a plane suffers a blowout midair

Latest News

Artistic community to gather for Lunar Vibes retreat on Jan. 26-28. The quarterly event is...
Artistic retreat Lunar Vibes returns with fire arts, music and workshops
Rioters walk on the West Front at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. Democracy...
Hawaii Congressman reflects on 3-year anniversary of Jan. 6 Capitol riot -- and turbulent year ahead
It’s been three years since the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol building.
Hawaii Congressman reflects on 3-year anniversary of Jan. 6 Capitol riot and turbulent year ahead
A community of musicians and artists are gathering for another weekend session of Lunar Vibes...
Artistic retreat Lunar Vibes returns with fire arts, music and workshops