Police arrest suspect accused of attacking man with an ax in Moiliili

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man is in custody after allegedly attacking another man with an ax in Honolulu early Saturday morning, police said.

Police officials say the man is accused of second-degree murder.

Officials say the incident happened early Saturday morning in the 1500 block of King Street.

A witness on the scene says the suspect attacked another man with an ax.

“He was wielding an axe trying to hurt my friend; even when my friend was covered up on the ground, he smashed his head with an ax,” said the witness.

That witness said that when the victim was taken away by EMS he was still alive.

While he has not been charged, arrest records list the possible charge as second-degree murder.

We’re told the victim, and the suspect knew one another and apparently had ongoing issues.

This is an ongoing story.

