HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Police arrest suspect accused of attacking man with an ax in Moiliili

Honolulu Police's Deputy Chief, Keith Horikawa told police commissioners Wednesday that...
Honolulu Police's Deputy Chief, Keith Horikawa told police commissioners Wednesday that homicides are up by 80% and weapons offenses are up by 42% in the district covering Ewa to Makaha.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 8:17 AM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man is in custody after allegedly attacking another man with an ax in Honolulu early Saturday morning, police said.

Police officials say the man is accused of second-degree murder.

Officials say the incident happened early Saturday morning in the 1500 block of King Street.

A witness on the scene says the suspect attacked another man with an ax.

“He was wielding an axe trying to hurt my friend; even when my friend was covered up on the ground, he smashed his head with an ax,” said the witness.

That witness said that when the victim was taken away by EMS he was still alive.

While he has not been charged, arrest records list the possible charge as second-degree murder.

We’re told the victim, and the suspect knew one another and apparently had ongoing issues.

This is an ongoing story.

Copyright 2024 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Short-term rental owners say they have been left in the dark.
Owners of Maui short-term vacation rentals say they want answers on looming ban
Hawaii Community Correctional Center
Authorities investigating after Hilo jail inmate dies following suspected fentanyl overdose
Police and sheriffs booked Theobald Lengyel, 58, on Tuesday in Santa Cruz for allegedly...
Ex-boyfriend of Hawaii woman who was missing in CA arrested for her murder
A jury found the Corporal not guilty after a relative visiting from American Samoa testified...
HPD corporal’s 2016 DUI case faces new scrutiny amid probe into recent crash
File photo of police lights.
Elderly pedestrian dead, driver arrested following apparent DUI crash in Kapahulu

Latest News

North Shore man ready to comply with the state after facing $100,000 fine
Oahu homeowner slapped with big fine for illegal beach work says he wants to make things right
42-year-old Elizabeth Fernandez, who is a mother of three was shot to death by her...
Loved ones say police could have done more to protect victim in Big Island murder-suicide
Jeffrey Waz leaving federal courthouse property
‘Middle man’ in alleged fentanyl ring pleads guilty for role in Waikiki mass overdose
Police and sheriffs booked Theobald Lengyel, 58, on Tuesday in Santa Cruz for allegedly...
Ex-boyfriend of Hawaii woman who was missing in CA arrested for her murder