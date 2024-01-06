HI Now Daily
PODCAST: You probably know Alex Farnham for ‘One Dolla’ — and that’s OK with him

Before Tik Tok and Instagram were huge, Hawaii’s original content creator was Alex Farnham.
By Derek Kravitsky
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 3:29 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Before Tik Tok and Instagram were huge, Hawaii’s original content creator was Alex Farnham.

Fifteen years ago, his “One Dolla” video blew up in the islands. Now 35, the Kailua-Kona native, says he was destined to entertain despite growing up an ocean away from Hollywood.

After going to film school in Los Angeles, Farnham moved back the islands, making a living off cash prizes he’d win from entering video contests.

FULL EPISODE:

The skits racked up millions of views thanks to original characters based on people he grew up with on the Big Island and spot-on celebrity impressions.

Years later, in 2020, Farnham would go on to start his own production company, One Dolla Studios, an homage to his first big video.

His first feature film “One Million Dolla’,” is due out later this year.

“Slow Your Scroll,” an original podcast from HNN, showcases Hawaii’s social media influencers — going beyond the platforms for in-depth interviews on digital culture and entertainment.

