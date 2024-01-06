HI Now Daily
Overwhelming majority of Kapiolani Medical Center nurses vote to authorize strike

It's the last day of voting for hundreds of nurses at Kapiolani Medical Center on whether to authorize a strike.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 5:50 PM HST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Registered nurses at Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children have voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike, but aren’t headed to the picket line yet.

Some 96% of nurses who cast their ballots supported the strike authorization vote.

Strike authorization means a strike could be called if Hawaii Pacific Health management and the union fail to reach a deal. The union said nurse-to-patient ratios are a major sticking point.

The nurses have been working without a contract since Nov. 30.

They’re represented by the Hawaii Nurses Association.

Rosalee Agas Yuu, a Kapi’olani Medical Center critical care flight nurse, said union members have made “every effort” to hammer out a contract.

“We had hoped the hospital management would have learned from the past, approach negotiations differently this time, and reach an amicable agreement in an expeditious manner,” she said, in a news release. “The nurses at Kapiolani feel it’s time for a change.”

The nurses and HPH management return to the bargaining table on Jan. 10 and 11.

If a strike is called, the nurses will provide a 10-day notice to the hospital.

Kapiolani Chief Operating Officer Gidget Ruscetta called the strike vote “disappointing.”

“We continue to work toward an agreement. We are committed to caring for our community and will always prioritize our patients, as we have for more than 100 years,” she said.

