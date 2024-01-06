HI Now Daily
Ocean Safety rescues 21 kayakers in waters off Makapuu

By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 12:58 PM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Ocean Safety rescued nearly two dozen kayakers Saturday morning after the large group got into trouble in waters off the Makapu’u Point Lighthouse.

Ocean Safety officials say the incident happened around 10 a.m.

Officials say the group was part of a guided tour, which started at the Makai Research Pier in Waimanalo, with plans to make their way around the point to Hawaii Kai.

Lifeguards at Makapu’u Beach recognized many of the paddlers in distress, with some flipping and unable to get the vessels back upright. Members of the group were described to be all adults, Ocean Safety said.

Officials said multiple Ocean Safety jet skis and units responded and rescued all 21 paddlers, bringing them all to shore safely.

The surf was said to be 5-6 feet or up to 12-foot faces.

The Department of Land and Natural Resources also responded to the scene.

This story may be updated.

