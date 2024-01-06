Oahu man accused of murdering his adopted daughter denied bail
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Oahu man accused of murdering his adopted daughter was denied a bail request Friday.
Isaac Kalua and his wife Lehua were charged in 2021 for the death of 6-year-old Isabella Ariel Kalua.
Police suspect the couple abused the little girl and then killed her in August of 2021.
Her remains were never found.
The Kaluas have pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Their trial is now set for October 28.
