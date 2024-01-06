Oahu homeowner slapped with big fine for illegal beach work says he wants to make things right

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A homeowner battling severe erosion on the North Shore is now seeking permission to move sand again after he was fined $100,000.

Todd Dunphy, the homeowner of a beachfront house on the North Shore, said it all started in 2022 when the DLNR warned him he could face a fine if he didn’t remove three large objects sitting in front of his home.

He told HNN he is ready to remove the objects because the recent North Shore swell created a wide area of beach in front of his home.

“There’s tons of sand to fix it up and cover it up to make it look smooth,” Dunphy said.

Dunphy has gotten in trouble in the past for doing projects without the green light from the DLNR.

“I’ve always asked permission and when they deny me, when it’s critical and I heard the foundation of my house crack, I pushed sand,” said Dunphy.

DLNR confirmed the Board of Land and Natural Resourced fined Dunphy more than $100,000 in 2023 for the objects that were not removed.

In a statement, the department said it ordered Dunphy to “restore the shoreline area to a more natural state as directed by OCCL. This will involve removing the rocks, tarps, and sandbags that were placed in the shoreline without authorization, and which are currently under the sand.”

Dunphy said he’s trying to put it all behind him.

“If I made a mistake, I admit it and am willing and able to make it right,” said Dunphy.

Dunphy says he’s tried for the last six weeks to get permission from the DLNR to do the required work but has heard nothing back.

The DLNR said Dunphy needs to provide the department with written plans.

The area’s state representative is worried about government red tape when it comes to addressing coastal erosion.

“Right now the process is too complicated. The process takes too long,” said state Rep. Sean Quinlan

“DLNR does not have enough staff to review everything in the appropriate time frame. and meantime while the homeowners are waiting for their permits, the ocean is coming.”

Dunphy estimates the cost to remove the objects will cost anywhere from $10,000 to $50,000.

Copyright 2024 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.