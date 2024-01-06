HI Now Daily
‘Middle man’ in alleged fentanyl ring pleads guilty for role in Waikiki mass overdose

HPD body camera videos show the efforts of officers, firefighters and paramedics to save the five unconscious people in the hotel room.
By Lynn Kawano
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 4:46 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Jeffrey Waz, 64, left the federal courthouse property Friday riding a moped and smoking a cigarette after telling a U.S. magistrate judge that he is guilty of drug crimes.

Waz is the accused middle man in a supply chain that the government says led to the deaths of two men in a Waikiki hotel room in June. Five people total were sickened when they reportedly snorted the fentanyl.

They believed it was cocaine.

All fell unconscious, one person woke up and found the others not breathing and called 911.

Body camera videos obtained by Hawaii News Now show the efforts of Honolulu police, firefighters and paramedics to save the people in the room.

At least two were revived using CPR and Narcan, the antidote for an opioid overdose.

A total of four people were charged with drug crimes in connection with the case, including Waz.

Joseph Hamil pleaded guilty last month. He was the first to turn and change his plea.

“The first person that comes in to cooperate gets the most credit,” said Megan Kau, a defense attorney and former deputy city prosecutor.

Kau said credit in the federal system can mean a shorter sentence — even if the charge comes with a mandatory minimum sentence.

Victor Bakke, another attorney, said that credit can save months or even years, depending on the level of cooperation.

“That allows the government to file a special motion that allows the judge to actually give them a lower sentence,” he said.

But Bakke said that’s never a guarantee. The federal prosecutor has discretion.

Waz and Hamil could be forced to testify against the remaining two defendants, Keina Drageset, who prosecutors described as the “brains” of the operation.

She allegedly purchased fentanyl and other drugs from California using the dark web.

The purchases allegedly happened in 2022 and 2023.

According to the court records, she gave fentanyl to her boyfriend and now co-defendant, Avery Garrard, to distribute. Garrard allegedly gave it to Waz, who gave it to Hamil.

It was Hamil who, prosecutors said, supplied the fentanyl to one of the men who died in the hotel room.

Dragest and Garrard are in custody pending trial, which is scheduled for April.

