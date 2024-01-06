Loved ones say police could have done more to protect victim in Big Island murder-suicide

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Loved ones of a Big Island woman who police say was fatally shot by her ex-boyfriend, who then turned the gun on himself, believe more could have been done to protect her.

Elizabeth Fernandez, 42, was a mother of three.

Police say she was shot to death by her ex-boyfriend, Garret Kaleohano, at her Kealakekua home.

Court records show they were dating for nine months.

“It broke my heart immediately because she told me about it before,” said Fernandez’s friend, Suzanne Reed.

According to court records, police knew Fernandez was in danger after an incident before Christmas, when she told them he had anger issues and he hit and verbally abused her.

Police issued a 48-hour TRO against Kaleohano but after it expired, he returned.

Fernandez then filed for a TRO on Dec. 29 and told authorities he had a hunting gun.

But police did not receive a copy from the court before the murder-suicide on New Year’s Day.

“If there’s weapons involved, there should be an arrest made or a hold,” said Reed. “If there’s threats involved, that should be an automatic arrest.”

She added, “If they can’t find the abuser, get that woman and her children or just that woman, whoever needs it out of there into a safe place until you find that abuser.”

Reed started a petition urging lawmakers and law enforcement to speed up the protection process.

A court spokesperson said it’s investigating what happened with the TRO.

“It’s very unfortunate that the petitioner was able to get a TRO but it was not served,” said Acting Maj. Jeremie Evangelista, of Hawaii County Police’s Area II Investigations.

Fernandez could have sped up the process by delivering the documents to police personally, but she did not.

“I believe the directive to the person leaving the court is to take that TRO to the police themselves, for service,” said Brian Buckley, staff attorney at the Domestic Violence Action Center (DVAC). “And there’s really a lot of reliance on the person to follow up with the police department to make sure it’s served.”

Once the TRO is filed, Buckley said petitioners should also have a safety plan in place.

Relatives, friends, babysitters and employers should be made aware of the TRO.

Victims are advised to install security systems and change locks immediately. “

Consider the different eventualities and, and you empower yourself so you’re not waiting for service to occur that you’re protecting yourself,” said Buckley.

“She did what she was supposed to do, she asked for help, she did it multiple times and help wasn’t there for when it needed to be,” said Reed. “All of this could have been prevented.”

Fernandez’s family has created a GoFundMe for funeral expenses.

