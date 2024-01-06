Hawaii Congressman reflects on 3-year anniversary of Jan. 6 Capitol riot -- and turbulent year ahead

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s been three years since the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol building.

Hawaii Congressman Ed Case joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to share the lessons learned from that day and continued fallout as we head into another election year.

He also weighed in on a looming deadline to avert another government shutdown. Funding for some agencies ends January 19.

Congress returns to work on Jan. 9, with lawmakers more polarized than ever.

Despite the challenges, Case says compromise is possible, and noted several successes in securing federal funding for Hawaii, including emergency assistance to Maui and more than $3 billion in infrastructure investment.

During his time back in the islands, Case hosted several talk story sessions, with constituents expressing concerns for local issues as well as international conflicts, including tensions with China, Russia-Ukraine war and Israel-Hamas war.

