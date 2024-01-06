First Alert Weather Days issued for Monday and Tuesday for possible flooding, gusty winds

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - HNN has issued a First Alert Weather Day for Monday and Tuesday as an approaching cold front will bring the potential for flooding around the state.

Gusty kona winds from the south-southwest will be possible by Monday as the front reaches the islands.

Widespread heavy rain and a few thunderstorms are in the forecast, starting as soon as Sunday night for the western islands.

It’s likely that a flood watch will be issued sometime today, to take effect Sunday night.

The front will move across the islands Monday and Tuesday, and then gradually dissipate near Maui County Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Weather from this system will affect commutes, as well as back-to-school for kids who have been on the Christmas and New Year’s holiday break.

Showers will likely linger into Wednesday, but they won’t be as intense as the frontal band dissipates.

