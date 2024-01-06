HI Now Daily
First Alert Forecast: Quiet most of the weekend, but heavy rain, possible flooding on the horizon

Stronger south winds are expected to increase Sunday ahead of a front.
Stronger south winds are expected to increase Sunday ahead of a front.(Hawaii News Now)
By Ben Gutierrez
Updated: 1 hour ago
Locally breezy east-southeast winds will bring passing showers for the eastern end of the state, with somewhat drier conditions and lighter winds for most of the smaller islands. Winds will shift from the south Sunday as a cold front near the state from the west.

This front is forecast to bring widespread heavy rain and thunderstorms with a potential for flooding, so a First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Monday and Tuesday, when the threat for flooding will be highest. Gusty winds from the south-southwest will also be possible ahead of and along the front.

There’s a good chance that a flood watch will be taking effect for parts, or even all of the state, starting Sunday night. Showers are expected to diminish in intensity as the front stalls and dissipates near Maui County Tuesday night into Wednesday.

In surf, the latest northwest swell is fading and the high surf advisory has been canceled for north and west shores. A new northwest swell will build Moday and peak Monday night and Tuesday below advisory levels. The next extra-large northwest swell is anticipated Friday, and could reach warning levels.

Surf along east shores will remain elevated before declining as the trade wind flow decreases. South shore waves will be small for the weekend, and then become rough and choppy Monday into much of the coming week due to strong kona winds ahead of a series of cold fronts.

