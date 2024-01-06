HI Now Daily
First Alert Forecast: Heavy rainfall on the way to start off next week

Friday's forecast
Friday's forecast
By Drew Davis
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:15 PM HST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A HIGH SURF ADVISORY is currently in effect for the north and west-facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, and the north-facing shores of Maui. This advisory lasts until 6 AM on Saturday. Surf is expected to grow to 15 - 20 feet along north-facing shores and 12 - 16 feet along west-facing shores. Surf heights are on the decline as we head into the weekend.

An upper-level low-pressure system is expected to travel across the state throughout Friday evening and Saturday. The low will create instability within the Hawaiian atmosphere. This will lead to some scattered showers starting this weekend. Most of the rainfall will be focused over windward and mauka locations. Southerly winds will start to build in on Sunday ahead of the next cold front. The kona winds will become gusty ahead of Sunday evening.

Next week is going to be an active one. A pair of cold fronts are set to arrive in Hawaii, with the first one bringing heavy rainfall throughout Monday and Tuesday. The cold front is expected to arrive late Sunday night for Kauai and Oahu. The front will slowly move eastward throughout Monday and is expected to stall over Maui County on Tuesday. Thunderstorms are possible with this setup and the potential for flooding exists. A secondary front is set to arrive on Thursday and Friday. For now, expect heavy rainfall multiple times throughout next week. Check back here often for the latest forecast.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

