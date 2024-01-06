Collin Morikawa competes at the Sentry at Kapalua to support Maui relief efforts

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The eyes of the golf world are focused on Maui for The Sentry at Kapalua.

However, the devastation on the Valley Isle hits close to home for one of the tour’s top golfers. Collin Morikawa is playing with a heavy heart after watching the wildfires roll through his family’s home town.

Morikawa was born and raised in California, but his heart is in Maui.

His father is from Lahaina and once Morikawa saw what happened on Aug. 8, he jumped into action, pledging monetary donations to the Hawaii Community Foundation for every birdie and eagle he makes — $2,000 for a birdie and $4,000 for an eagle.

“I started this in August after I heard about the fires and I did that all through my playoffs, but I’m be doubling the money,” Morikawa told Hawaii News Now. “So, hopefully, you know, look, I’ve made a lot of birdies and I’ve made a lot of eagles out here, hopefully, there’s more than I’ve ever made.”

Morikawa is off to a hot start, amassing $16,000 in round one alone after sinking six birdies and one eagle on Thursday.

While the mindset of winning is standard among pro athletes, this week is about something more.

“The goal is to win, but so many people around here that are able to come out and enjoy their day that I know have been affected out here by the fires,” Morikawa said. “I would be playing for them for sure.”

The PGA Champion has spent countless summers visiting Maui, seeing relatives and hearing stories from his father about old Lahaina town.

“You know, it’s like a home away from home, even though I never grew up here and we only made vacations out here once in a while,” Morikawa said. “It’s home every time we come out here and I see my dad, it’s just like he remembers every little corner, every little spot.”

His grandfather owned a restaurant on Front Street — the Morikawa restaurant. Even though the iconic stretch of land is forever changed, Morikawa is thankful to be on Maui doing his part.

“It just means the world to me that we’re able to start our year out here and I’m able to hopefully make a small impact in many people’s lives.”

Copyright 2024 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.