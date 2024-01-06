City shells out $60M for parcels along rail line as part of affordable housing push

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city is continuing its buying spree for properties in urban Honolulu in a bid to promote transit-oriented and affordable housing development.

And in the case of one property purchase, a local developer also profited from the deal.

The city plans to turn a massive warehouse on Kuwili Street into an affordable rental project so it paid a premium price, meaning investors that bought the property made a hefty profit.

The warehouse houses 30 businesses and is surrounded by homeless campers and services.

But it is also in the center of dramatic plans for development of a transit-centered, high-density urban district around the Iwilei rail station.

Catherine Taschner, city Director of Land Management, negotiated the purchase.

“What this property gives us the opportunity to do is to master plan the entire area,” she said.

Mayor Rick Blangiardi said the parcel was a key part of the Iwilei puzzle.

“It was strategic because of its location,” he said.

The city wasn’t the first to see the opportunity.

In 2019, the 3.8-acre Iwilei Center was purchased for $36 million by BlackSand Capital, part of the politically-connected Kobayashi group of companies.

Four years later, the city is paying $51.5 million. That’s a $15.5 million or 43% profit.

The mayor said he appreciated BlackSand and the Kobayashi group’s willingness to sell.

“They could have sold this to a lot of other people, they came to us too, out of respect for, an understanding the potential of this for the city,” Blangiardi said.

The city said an independent appraiser evaluated the property at just under $50 million, with values rising along the rail route where the city encourages development.

Hawaii News Now asked if officials were concerned about properties being bought up ahead of them — bidding up the costs for the city.

‘There’s that,” Tascher said. “There’s always opportunity in the market.”

“Getting four acres at this price for the future, this city was a really good deal,” Blangiardi said.

The city also announced it’s paying $8.4 million to First Hawaiian Bank for a nearly one-acre lot on North King Street, where there is currently a vacant branch building.

The purchases continue a buying spree that began last spring — with purchases of several underused buildings for affordable housing and city facilities.

The tenants at Iwilei Center don’t have to worry about moving out for about three years because it will take at least that long before the city can begin construction.

