Artistic retreat Lunar Vibes returns with fire arts, music and workshops

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A community of musicians and artists are gathering for another weekend session of Lunar Vibes from Jan. 26-28.

The quarterly artistic retreat is invite-only and celebrates the arts and music with yoga, dance, workshops, cultural performances, community performances, fire dancing and conscious dance scene.

Dhevhan Keith and Cory Rothwell, founders of Trial by Fire and Lunar Vibes, and Jonathan Palmieri, founder of Barefoot DJs, joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to talk about the popular gathering that’s often compared to Burning Man for its festival vibes, but strictly without drugs and alcohol.

Keith said Lunar Vibes has a strict no-alcohol, substance-conscious, consent culture.

Organizers say the event brings together musicians, DJs, dancers and artists from all walks of life to celebrate creativity “around the warmth of bonfires and of each other.”

They said they also improved the experience for attendees with shade and a restroom facility to address issue from previous years, such as extreme heat, muddy conditions and a shortage of toilets.

Palmieri said the Barefoot DJs music collective is raising funds to support survivors of the Maui fires.

Trial by Fire is an arts collective with a focus on Flow and Fire arts and meets Wednesdays at the Natatorium and Sundays at Queens Beach. Fire demonstrations and practice start at sunset to 9 p.m.

For more information, visit trialbyfire.community/LunarVibes.

